Parishioners at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Brentwood Sunday mourned the loss of a key community figure — Evelyn Rodriguez, the anti-gang violence crusader who was fatally struck by a vehicle after a dispute over a memorial to her slain daughter.

The Rev. Stanislaw Wadowski said during the morning's Spanish-language Mass that Rodriguez “died because she sought justice, not justice for her own daughter — her daughter died two years ago — but now she sought justice for our children, for our young people, so that we are more attentive to them. So maybe this death has a meaning for all of us.”

Rodriguez, 50, was hit by an SUV in Brentwood Friday afternoon before a scheduled vigil to mark the two-year anniversary of the discovery of the body of her daughter Kayla Cuevas, 16, who, along with her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, was beaten with bats and machetes, allegedly by MS-13 gang members. Their killings cast a national spotlight on Long Island’s gang scourge and garnered the attention of President Donald Trump.

Rodriguez died at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore after she was hit by a 2016 Nissan Rogue at 4 p.m. on Ray Court near Stahley Street. The crash occurred following a dispute — captured by a News 12 Long Island camera — with the driver, a relative of a resident of Ray Court, over the placement of a sidewalk memorial for Cuevas

Suffolk County police are investigating the circumstances of Rodriguez' death and have released no new information publicly, including whether any criminal charges would be filed. Police did not release the name of the SUV driver.

Wadowski urged parishioners to support the family in its grief, even if they can’t comprehend why Rodriguez died.

“There’s no way to express the pain,” the St. Anne's pastor said. “There’s no way to express sympathy. We can only support the family, even without understanding this situation.”

Wadowski recalled how he went to the hospital with the family on Friday.

“What words can you say to console the family when this cross falls upon them?” he said. “What can you say? There are no words.”

Wadowski said in an interview after the Mass that “the power of consolation comes from God himself and from people’s faith.”

“How can we explain this in a way that can be consoling for the family?” he said. “There’s no explanation like this. In that sense we need to pray for understanding, for an acceptance of the impossible. ... It's sad, but this is why we need to nourish our faith, so we can accept even those challenges we cannot change.”