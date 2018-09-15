Freddy Cuevas, the father of slain teen Kayla Cuevas, on Saturday morning sobbed at the scene of the crash that took the life of Evelyn Rodriguez.

“It’s not fair,” he cried, near where his daughter’s mother was killed — the same area where police found the body of his daughter two years ago.

Freddy Cuevas attended the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. with Rodriguez at the invitation of President Trump in January and often accompanied Rodriguez to federal court hearings for the suspects in their daughter’s killing.

Ron Fehntrich, who lives nearby, was walking his dog Saturday morning near where Rodriguez was struck.

“It just breaks my heart,” said Fehntrich. “I don’t understand how this could have happened . . . I can’t comprehend it.”

Fehntrich said he didn’t know Rodriguez but had seen her in the media advocating for change after her daughter’s death.

“The first time, it’s just a tragedy, you don’t want it to happen, you wish it never happens again,” he said. “For this to happen to her mother, Evelyn, there’s no words for it.”

Rodriguez, 50, was fatally struck and killed by an SUV on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred following a dispute with the driver over the placement of a memorial for Cuevas, less than two hours before a vigil in Brentwood, authorities said. Her daughter's body had been discovered two years ago to the day on Friday — near where Evelyn Rodriguez died.

Vivian Brown, a Brentwood resident, also stopped Saturday morning near the scene of the crash to say a prayer for Rodriguez, who she said she admired for her activism.

“She fought the battle for her daughter,” said Brown, 52. “It was so painful for a mother to go through something like this. I just pray she’ll have peace.”

Authorities did not have additional information Saturday morning about the crash, but the slayings of Cuevas, 16, and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, — allegedly at the hands of MS-13 gang members with bats and machetes — propelled Brentwood, Long Island, and Rodriguez into a national spotlight and the attention of President Donald Trump.

In a speech at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood, last year the president said the gang "butchered those little girls" and vowed to hunt down, jail and deport gang members.

Rodriguez said later that she appreciated Trump's acknowledgment of the families' losses.

"What he was saying was what we've been asking for — more resources, for him to support our Suffolk PD," she said. "We need change here in our community."

Millions of dollars in state and federal monies poured into Long Island afterward, with funding being allocated for enforcement and prevention-based initiatives.

Both teens' families were invited to Trump's State of the Union address earlier this year as White House guests and met with the president.

Trump, who referred to Cuevas and Mickens as "precious girls," said in his speech: "Tonight, everyone in this chamber is praying for you. Everyone in America is grieving for you. And 320 million hearts are breaking for you. We cannot imagine the depth of your sorrow, but we can make sure that other families never have to endure this pain."

Rodriguez, who went to Washington with Freddy Cuevas, said Trump kissed her on her forehead.

"I felt his connection; that he felt my pain," Rodriguez told WCBS-TV.

Trump tweeted Friday night: “My thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn.”