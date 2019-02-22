Riverhead officials are holding off on moving forward with United Riverhead Terminal’s proposal to build a 28-by-45-foot pad with six biofuel tanks at its Jamesport facility until they have more information.

The Town Board voted 5-0 Wednesday at its regular meeting to table a resolution that would have approved the company’s special permit to expand a storage and distribution facility — at 212 Sound Shore Rd. — to build the pad. The pad would house 18,000-gallon tanks to store biodiesel.

The company has requested the expansion to comply with a New York State law passed in September 2017. The legislation mandates that all heating oil sold for use in any building in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties on and after July 1, 2018, be bioheating fuel containing at least 5 percent biodiesel.

Residents opposed to the expansion said United Riverhead Terminal's plans could increase traffic and negatively impact the environment.

Councilman Tim Hubbard said at the Feb. 20 meeting that he had received many complaints and phone calls from concerned residents and felt that the best solution was to postpone the special-permit motion.

Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith agreed.

“I think there's a lot of issues with the resolution that need to be addressed before it's ready to be put up for a vote,” Jens-Smith said.