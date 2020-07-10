TODAY'S PAPER
LIE off ramps at Exit 67, road closed in Yaphank for crash, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti
A serious accident has forced the closure of Express Drive North at Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank, as well as the off ramps at Exit 67 on the Long Island Expressway Friday, police said.

Suffolk County police said the accident on Yaphank Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 5:52 a.m., but said details of the crash were still emerging.

It was not immediately clear how long roads in the area would remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

