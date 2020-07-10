A serious accident has forced the closure of Express Drive North at Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank, as well as the off ramps at Exit 67 on the Long Island Expressway Friday, police said.

Suffolk County police said the accident on Yaphank Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 5:52 a.m., but said details of the crash were still emerging.

It was not immediately clear how long roads in the area would remain closed.

