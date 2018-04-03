The Federal Aviation Administration has ruled that East Hampton can use airport revenue to fund a legal defense in a 2015 lawsuit filed against the town after passing local laws aimed at curbing noise at East Hampton Airport, according to a statement released Tuesday by town officials.

A March 26 ruling by the federal agency stated that East Hampton’s use of airport revenue to litigate operation issues at the Wainscott airport — including addressing noise complaints — did not violate grant assurance agreements with the FAA.

Airport revenue may be used for operating costs of an airport, which includes fees “related to airport-related legal issues,” the ruling stated.

Washington D.C.-based aviation advocate The National Business Aviation Association and several aviation companies filed a Part 16 complaint with the FAA in May 2015 alleging the town violated the agency’s revenue diversion bylaws by using airport revenue to pay for litigation costs related to East Hampton’s proposed laws.

Town Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, former liaison to the East Hampton Airport, said the agency’s ruling “validated what we have known all along — the town has every right to use airport revenue to take legal actions or defend against them.”