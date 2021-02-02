TODAY'S PAPER
Contractor falls 12 feet through skylight in Patchogue

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A contractor working on a roof at a business in Patchogue, fell 12 feet through a skylight but was not seriously injured, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. while the contractor was on the roof at The Mediterranean Manor, 303 E. Main St., police said.

"A man fell through a glass skylight over the kitchen," police said in an emailed statement. "He fell approximately 12 feet. He was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries."

A department spokesman said he did not know if the contractor was on the roof because of a weather-related service. The spokesman, did say, however, the man was "conscious and alert" following the fall. The contractor’s injuries were reported as possible fractures to an arm and wrist, police said.

No one at the business could be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon. The business’ website describes "The Manor of Patchogue" as a wedding venue offering amenities, such as "beautifully manicured gardens" and "cascading waterfalls."

