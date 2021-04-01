'It's a community': Outdoor market just what Lindenhurst needed during COVID

A Lindenhurst outdoor market that became a lifeline for businesses and a refuge for shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic has become so successful it’s about to expand as it enters a second season.

The American Venice Open Air Market started out as a farmers market but evolved into something not only larger in size and product but also in mission. Struggling small businesses had a place to sell their merchandise, cooped-up residents escaped the pandemic for a few hours and local groups found a place to safely fundraise.

"We grew the market into so much more than just a market," said manager Darlene Perez Fantel. "It’s a community."

A conversation in October 2019 between Perez Fantel, 56, and Michele Insinga, 59, sparked the new venture. Perez Fantel was looking to promote her new healthy snack business Crazy Chick, and Insinga, a member of the American Venice Civic Association, wanted to beautify an empty lot on Montauk Highway and Miramar Boulevard. Viscel Moore, director of Babylon Town’s beautification program, helped the pair get a permit from the state, which owns the lot. The market was supposed to open in May but was delayed due to COVID-19.

It opened in July with 20 vendors but soon outgrew the lot, and a local businessman began letting them use an adjacent property. Face masks were required and vendors had to wear gloves. Hand sanitizer and wipes were given out, a hand-washing station set up and social distancing enforced.

"We went overboard just to protect the work that everyone had put in to get to that point," Perez Fantel said.

By the time the market closed in November, there were 60 vendors. Now plans are in the works to add food trucks and movie nights.

Angela White, 59, said things were looking grim for her laser-cut wood sign business, Angela's Journey Woodesign. The craft shows she had already paid to attend were canceling by the day, she said.

"It was a real blow to us," she said. "We started to think, we have no chance of even making it with the business," she said of herself and her husband.

Joining the market "gave us such a great opportunity," White said. "Just the comradery really boosted us. We were so depressed with COVID, it mentally destroyed us."

Middle school teacher Jenn Mattison, 56, of Wantagh, found herself without a job after summer school was canceled and "had to find a way to pay my rent." She started a crafts company, Handmade By Me 11793, and found success at the market as well as a new community.

"It’s not just a bunch of vendors in a lot, it’s a family," she said. "We take care of each other."

Visitors said they also enjoyed the overarching philosophy of the market.

"I liked the idea of supporting local businesses, especially during this pandemic time," said shopper Mary Divisconte-Banninger, 71, of Babylon Village. "It was also a nice way to get out and be with people and still feel comfortable during COVID."

The American Venice Open Air Market, open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., begins April 3, with a Babylon Town ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 10.