A stove fire spurred a brief evacuation of a Farmingdale State College dorm, but no one was injured, an official said.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the college in East Farmingdale. The fire was in a fourth-floor kitchen in Orchard Hall and was quickly contained, college spokeswoman Kathy Coley said.

The dorm was evacuated as precaution, affecting about 350 students, she said. Classes were in session on Monday, the Presidents Day holiday.

Orchard Hall reopened to students around 11 a.m.