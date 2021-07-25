TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long Island

Cops: Driver faces DWI charge after three-vehicle crash in Farmingville

First responders on scene of a crash involving

First responders on scene of a crash involving three vehicles - one of which fell off the overpass, after collision on the County Road 83 overpass at South Bicycle Path in Farmingville, early Sunday morning, July 25, 2021.  Credit: Stringer News Service

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
A Brentwood woman faces a driving while intoxicated charge after a crash with two other vehicles early Sunday on a Farmingville overpass that sent one over the side to a road below, police said.

Priscilla Torres, 39, was heading north in a 2018 Nissan sedan at about 12:45 a.m. on Country Road 83 as it passes over South Bicycle Path, police said.

The Nissan left its lane and struck two other vehicles also heading north — a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2010 Jeep Liberty, police said.

The crash forced the Liberty off the overpass and onto South Bicycle Path below where it landed upside down, police said.

The Jeep's driver, Jill Voigt, 54, of Coram, was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Camaro, Dwayne Picton, 38, of Georgia was not hurt, police said.

Torres was treated at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for minor injuries, police said. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and her arraignment is pending, police said.

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

