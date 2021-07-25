A Brentwood woman faces a driving while intoxicated charge after a crash with two other vehicles early Sunday on a Farmingville overpass that sent one over the side to a road below, police said.

Priscilla Torres, 39, was heading north in a 2018 Nissan sedan at about 12:45 a.m. on Country Road 83 as it passes over South Bicycle Path, police said.

The Nissan left its lane and struck two other vehicles also heading north — a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2010 Jeep Liberty, police said.

The crash forced the Liberty off the overpass and onto South Bicycle Path below where it landed upside down, police said.

The Jeep's driver, Jill Voigt, 54, of Coram, was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Camaro, Dwayne Picton, 38, of Georgia was not hurt, police said.

Torres was treated at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for minor injuries, police said. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and her arraignment is pending, police said.