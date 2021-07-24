Cops say they believe triple killing in Farmingville was a targeted attack

Suffolk County police said they believe the killing of three people whose bodies were found Friday in a Farmingville apartment was a targeted shooting and not a random home invasion attack.

Police searched for suspects Saturday and did not reveal a motive in the shootings.

Authorities were searching for a killer or killers who apparently had kicked in a door of the town home on Overlook Drive to force their way in, police said.

A baby also was found inside the home, unharmed.

The bodies of Richard Castano, 31, and Diamond Schick, 24, who both lived in the home, and Nyasia Knox, 20, of Georgia, were found at 12:06 p.m. Friday, police said.

Suffolk County homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, in a briefing Friday near the crime scene, said police had responded after a 911 call from a relative of one of the residents inside the home. Beyrer said the three victims "were shot and there were signs of forced entry."

He said at the briefing that police had not determined if the shootings happened Thursday night or Friday morning.

Police said they had found the baby, less than a year old, in a room with the door closed. The baby was taken to a hospital for observation.

The town house is in Fairfield Hills South, a rental complex owned by Fairfield Properties.

The complex has a gated front entrance, but neighbors said the gates are rarely locked at night, with cars coming and going.

Fairfield Properties on Friday declined to comment.

Check back for updates to this developing story.