TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

One dead, one injured in Farmingville shooting, Suffolk police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Two men were shot, one fatally, following a fight early Sunday in a Farmingville parking lot, Suffolk police said.

A group of people were involved in the altercation about 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Tiffany Plaza on Portion Road when at least one person fired shots, police said. The two men were struck and both were taken to hospitals.

The identities or hometowns for both victims were not immediately available.

The Suffolk Homicide Squad is investigating and no arrests have been made.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk police at the Hauppauge Regency Long Island
Cops: Worker dies after fall from hotel's upper floor
Marty Rosen outside his Five Towns Mini Golf
82% rent hike could put Lawrence batting cage owner out of business
A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is
COVID-19 vaccination rates reported by NY probably inaccurate, experts say
T.J. Wingert, far right, gets a hand from
Cycle of giving: Brookhaven Bike Co-op gets LIers on wheels
Dan Rodgers, who is representing the fishermen charged
E. Hampton fishermen in Truck Beach case decry actions tied to a civil case
The hearing on whether Lindenhust village should opt
Lindenhurst Village to hold public hearing Tuesday on marijuana sales
Didn’t find what you were looking for?