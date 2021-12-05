Two men were shot, one fatally, following a fight early Sunday in a Farmingville parking lot, Suffolk police said.

A group of people were involved in the altercation about 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Tiffany Plaza on Portion Road when at least one person fired shots, police said. The two men were struck and both were taken to hospitals.

The identities or hometowns for both victims were not immediately available.

The Suffolk Homicide Squad is investigating and no arrests have been made.