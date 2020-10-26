TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police break up party with 200-300 people, cops say

Suffolk police said a 62-year-old man who lives

Suffolk police said a 62-year-old man who lives on the street where a large party was held at a Farmingville home "was struck in the face by a male" as the group dispersed. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A woman was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and violation of the Suffolk County Social Host Law after police were called to break up a party involving "between 200 and 300 people" Saturday evening in Farmingville, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Sixth Precinct officers responded to the scene on Somers Court at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving "multiple" 911 calls about a large party.

Police said between 200 and 300 people were in attendance and said that, additionally, a 62-year-old man who lives on the street "was struck in the face by a male" as the group dispersed. Police said the man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries — and that Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating that assault.

No arrests have been made in the assault case, police said.

Police said officers issued an appearance ticket to Kim Catalanotto, 47, in connection with the party, charging her with criminal nuisance and the social host law violation. She faces arraignment at a later date, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

The National Weather Service said on Monday temperatures Overcast today with light rain, high of 60, forecasters say
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and New York City Groups sue de Blasio and NYPD, citing excessive force during NYC protests
Lissete Calvio of Long Beach gets her flu Officials aggressively pushing for people to get flu vaccine, avoid 'twindemic'
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo touted drops in the New York's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers edge upward
Yahya Ersoy, co-owner of Bed & Sofa in European-style furniture store opens in Lindenhurst
Voters at the polls on the first day 11 ways to get live election results, latest news from Newsday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search