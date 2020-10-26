Police break up party with 200-300 people, cops say

A woman was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and violation of the Suffolk County Social Host Law after police were called to break up a party involving "between 200 and 300 people" Saturday evening in Farmingville, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Sixth Precinct officers responded to the scene on Somers Court at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving "multiple" 911 calls about a large party.

Police said between 200 and 300 people were in attendance and said that, additionally, a 62-year-old man who lives on the street "was struck in the face by a male" as the group dispersed. Police said the man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries — and that Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating that assault.

No arrests have been made in the assault case, police said.

Police said officers issued an appearance ticket to Kim Catalanotto, 47, in connection with the party, charging her with criminal nuisance and the social host law violation. She faces arraignment at a later date, police said.