Long Island

Calif. man killed in box truck crash in Dix Hills, police say

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
A California man was killed Friday night in a crash in Dix Hills as he was helping his daughter back up a box truck, police said.

Jose Marroquin, 68, was helping Susana Marroquin, 31, both of Buena Park, California, as she backed up a Penske box truck and its trailer from Heather Court onto Carlls Straight Path about 10:50 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

A 2017 Honda traveling north on Carlls Straight Path struck the trailer and an object from the trailer hit Jose Marroquin, police said. He had been standing on the road to help his daughter.

Jose Marroquin was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

The Honda’s driver, a man, remained on the scene, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

