A Lindenhurst man was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash in Baywood, Suffolk police said.

Jasson Garcia, 21, was headed east on Pine Aire Drive around 1 a.m. in a 2006 Acura RSX when the car left the road and hit a utility pole at the N. Thompson Drive intersection, police said. He was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

The car was impounded for a safety check, police said. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-854-8352.