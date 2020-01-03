TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Motorist killed in one-car crash in Southampton, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

 A male motorist died following crash in Southampton on Friday night, town police said.

The identity of the deceased male was not released.

Police said in a statement the crash occurred about 7 p.m. on County Road 94, about a 1/2 mile west of the Riverhead jail.

That's where a sedan left the road and was overturned, police said.

"The occupant was trapped and heavy rescue was contacted for extrication. The sole occupant, a male, was found unresponsive," police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John NY steps up security measures after Iranian general's killing
The MTA's capital plan set aside funding for Objections raised over MTA's rubber-stamped budget
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder criticized the new bail LI police, leaders find fault with new bail reform law
Julia Manolios, a freshman at Floral Park Memorial Students Sound Off! Mental health education in the schools
Julia Manolios, a freshman at Floral Park Memorial Students Sound Off! Mental health education in the schools
Congressman Peter King speaks outside his home on LI's House delegation reacts to killing of Iran's top general
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search