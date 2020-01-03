Motorist killed in one-car crash in Southampton, police say
A male motorist died following crash in Southampton on Friday night, town police said.
The identity of the deceased male was not released.
Police said in a statement the crash occurred about 7 p.m. on County Road 94, about a 1/2 mile west of the Riverhead jail.
That's where a sedan left the road and was overturned, police said.
"The occupant was trapped and heavy rescue was contacted for extrication. The sole occupant, a male, was found unresponsive," police said.
