A male motorist died following crash in Southampton on Friday night, town police said.

The identity of the deceased male was not released.

Police said in a statement the crash occurred about 7 p.m. on County Road 94, about a 1/2 mile west of the Riverhead jail.

That's where a sedan left the road and was overturned, police said.

"The occupant was trapped and heavy rescue was contacted for extrication. The sole occupant, a male, was found unresponsive," police said.