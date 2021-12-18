TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
Long Island Suffolk

Cops: Medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Bellport

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
A Shoreham man died Saturday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency that caused him to flip his vehicle, Suffolk County police reported.

The crash occurred in Bellport around 3:30 p.m. and left Kevin Nash, 65, dead.

Police said Nash, who was driving a 2010 Jeep Patriot west on Martha Avenue, suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep veered off the roadway into a wooded area and flipped.

Nash was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a native of West Virginia.

