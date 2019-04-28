Suffolk County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a male bicyclist dead in East Patchogue on Sunday morning.

The crash was on Montauk Highway just west of Gazzola Drive, police said in a statement. The 911 call came in at 4:33 a.m. and the bicyclist, whom police have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the vehicle that fled eastbound as a gray/silver Nissan sport utility vehicle.