TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in East Patchogue, police say

Investigators at the crash scene on Montauk Highway

Investigators at the crash scene on Montauk Highway west of Gazzola Drive in East Patchogue on Sunday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a male bicyclist dead in East Patchogue on Sunday morning.

The crash was on Montauk Highway just west of Gazzola Drive, police said in a statement. The 911 call came in at 4:33 a.m. and the bicyclist, whom police have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the vehicle that fled eastbound as a gray/silver Nissan sport utility vehicle.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The triangle at Duck Pond and Piping Rock 'Long driveways, large homes' mark quiet LI community
West Sayville Fire Department 1st Assistant Chief Jeff West Sayville recruiting volunteer firefighters
Students at Selden's New Lane Elementary School, in Long Island schools: Where taxpayers' money goes
This five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom house has a two-story living 'Wolf of Wall Street' architect designed LI home
Several Sayville residents and business owners who favor Islip board approves more parking for ferry riders
The old Huntington Town Hall on Main Street, Downtown hotel developers seek to expand its size