TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Pickup truck driver killed in Cold Spring Harbor crash

The driver was killed in a crash Sunday

The driver was killed in a crash Sunday night into the trees in Cold Spring Harbor, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A pickup truck driver ran off the road and was killed Sunday night in Cold Spring Harbor, Suffolk County police said.

The 33-year-old man was westbound on Main Street about 11:40 p.m. when his 1999 Ford F-350 veered off the road near Midland Street and hit several trees, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Scene of tractor trailer crash Sunday night in Cops: Woman critical after tractor trailer crash
Workers get the temporary LIRR Shinnecock Hills Station LIRR, buses ready to roll for U.S. Open
A damaged SUV lies in the brush alongside Officials: Teen at wheel in fatal crash in court
Kathy Herzy, Scott Lockwood and Wayne Horsley, members Village set to unveil statue honoring baymen
Suffolk OTB president Phil Nolan, seen here on Bankrupt Suffolk OTB awards $511,506 in raises
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, seen here 1600: Trump arrives for showdown in Singapore