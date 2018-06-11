A pickup truck driver ran off the road and was killed Sunday night in Cold Spring Harbor, Suffolk County police said.

The 33-year-old man was westbound on Main Street about 11:40 p.m. when his 1999 Ford F-350 veered off the road near Midland Street and hit several trees, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.