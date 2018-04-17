A driver was killed and the other driver seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Commack, police said.

A man was driving west on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway at about 12:50 p.m. “when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle near Shinbone Lane,” Suffolk County police said.

The man, who was alone, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other driver, a woman who was the lone occupant of her car, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.