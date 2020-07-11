Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash in Commack early Saturday morning, State Police said.

Another two people were also in the vehicle, police said. Their condition was not released.

The accident, reported at 4:18 a.m., occurred at the juncture where the Sunken Meadow and Northern State parkways meet, police said. The crash, which disrupted traffic for about five hours, is being investigated.

No further details were immediately available.