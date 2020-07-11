TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
76° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Two killed in Commack crash, State Police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash in Commack early Saturday morning, State Police said.

Another two people were also in the vehicle, police said. Their condition was not released.

The accident, reported at 4:18 a.m., occurred at the juncture where the Sunken Meadow and Northern State parkways meet, police said. The crash, which disrupted traffic for about five hours, is being investigated.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Southside Hospital is shown in this handout image Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
LIers have mixed feelings about when movies, gyms reopen
Members of the New York State Assembly meet Can NY's 'cash out' policy survive the pandemic?
American Legion Halls and Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW, American Legion halls struggle in pandemic
Children ride the tea cups during the Long Long Island Fall Festival in October canceled, organizers say
The fraternities were suspended late last month. Stony Brook: 3 fraternities suspended after sexual assault, hazing reports
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search