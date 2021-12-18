Suffolk County police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle fire on County Road 83 in Coram that was reported at 6:15 p.m Saturday. One person died in the crash and another suffered serious burns, according to police.

Southbound County Road 83 is closed at Canal Street.

Information surrounding the crash, including the identity of the victims, wasn't immediately shared by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.