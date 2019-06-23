TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Man killed, 3 hurt in East Patchogue crash, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A 62-year-old man died Saturday after the car he was driving rear-ended an SUV in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said. Three other people were hurt.

The identity of the deceased man, who was from East Patchogue, was not released pending notification of relatives, police said. He was declared dead at Long Island Community Hospital.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Country Road and North Dunton Avenue. That’s when the man's Hyundai Elantra drove into the back of a 2012 Infiniti QX56 sport utility vehicle that was stopped on South Country Road, facing North Dunton, police said.

The Infiniti driver and two female passengers were hospitalized at Long Island Community Hospital, police said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The two vehicles involved were impounded for safety checks, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are looking for witnesses, who are urged to call 631-854-8552.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast for Sunday: Clear, sunny, with highs near 80
A view of a Target store in Omaha, Officials: Meat recalled from 2 Targets in Suffolk
TOfficials said the inmate, who was here in 28-year-old Suffolk jail inmate dies, official says
Joseph Gallagher, a choir teacher, was arrested Wednesday District: Teacher accused of sex abuse no longer employed
Residents line up to receive water after strains Long Beach officials: No E. coli update until Monday
Runners trot by in the "Run Around the Thousands attend 4-mile run honoring a local hero
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search