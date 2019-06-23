A 62-year-old man died Saturday after the car he was driving rear-ended an SUV in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said. Three other people were hurt.

The identity of the deceased man, who was from East Patchogue, was not released pending notification of relatives, police said. He was declared dead at Long Island Community Hospital.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Country Road and North Dunton Avenue. That’s when the man's Hyundai Elantra drove into the back of a 2012 Infiniti QX56 sport utility vehicle that was stopped on South Country Road, facing North Dunton, police said.

The Infiniti driver and two female passengers were hospitalized at Long Island Community Hospital, police said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The two vehicles involved were impounded for safety checks, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are looking for witnesses, who are urged to call 631-854-8552.