Westbound LIE closed after fatal crash in Hauppauge, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A fatal single-vehicle crash forced the closure of the westbound Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge early Monday, causing a massive traffic snarl going back miles, the New York State Department of Transportation 511 NY site and Suffolk County police are reporting.

Police said the crash, which occurred west of Exit 55, Motor Parkway, was reported at 8:15 a.m.

Police confirmed one fatality, but said details were still emerging.

The 511 NY site is reporting all westbound lanes are closed at Exit 55 and traffic cameras in the area show traffic being diverted onto the service road.

The website is showing traffic delays extending east on the LIE past Exit 57, Route 454, Veterans Memorial Highway.

Police said it was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed for investigation in the area.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

