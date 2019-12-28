High speed proved fatal for a man driving in Lindenhurst, who struck a Long Island Rail Road pillar just west of the station at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said.

The individual, who was not named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Train speeds were reduced until rail road inspectors determined it was safe for them to resume their usual speeds at about 4:30 a.m., the spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.