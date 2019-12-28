TODAY'S PAPER
Driver dies after hitting LIRR pillar in Lindenhurst, railroad spokeswoman says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
High speed proved fatal for a man driving in Lindenhurst, who struck a Long Island Rail Road pillar just west of the station at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said.

The individual, who was not named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Train speeds were reduced until rail road inspectors determined it was safe for them to resume their usual speeds at about 4:30 a.m., the spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

