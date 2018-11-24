A Selden man was killed in a multivehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Melville early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Eric Preto, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. His wife, Gabriella Preto, 29, and their 2-year-old son were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Preto was driving a 2016 Nissan east in the expressway's middle lane near Exit 49, for Route 110, in Melville about 12:30 a.m. when he rear-ended a 2018 Mercedes-Benz driven by Madhava Reddy, 58, of Dix Hills, police said.

Preto got out of his car to check the damage and speak to Reddy, police said. As Preto walked back to his vehicle, he was struck by a 2015 Subaru, driven by Jennifer Massaro, 38, of Smithtown.

A 2017 Nissan, driven by Stephen Raia, 24, of Commack, then struck Preto's vehicle, police said. Reddy and Massaro were also taken to a hospital for evaluation. Raia was treated at the scene.

At the scene early Saturday, patrol officers examined three cars with significant damage as they waited for detectives to arrive.

Police impounded the four vehicles for a safety check. The investigation shut down parts of the expressway for several hours overnight.

Detectives ask that witnesses contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.