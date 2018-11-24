TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
31° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Man dies in multivehicle crash on Long Island Expressway, police say

The Selden man had gotten out of his car to check on damage after crashing into a vehicle when he was struck, police said.

Police at the scene of the crash on

Police at the scene of the crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Melville early Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Stefanie Dazio and Ellen Yan stefanie.dazio@newsday.com, ellen.yan@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Print

A Selden man was killed in a multivehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Melville early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Eric Preto, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. His wife, Gabriella Preto, 29, and their 2-year-old son were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Preto was driving a 2016 Nissan east in the expressway's middle lane near Exit 49, for Route 110, in Melville about 12:30 a.m. when he rear-ended a 2018 Mercedes-Benz driven by Madhava Reddy, 58, of Dix Hills, police said.

Preto got out of his car to check the damage and speak to Reddy, police said. As Preto walked back to his vehicle, he was struck by a 2015 Subaru, driven by Jennifer Massaro, 38, of Smithtown.

A 2017 Nissan, driven by Stephen Raia, 24, of Commack, then struck Preto's vehicle, police said. Reddy and Massaro were also taken to a hospital for evaluation. Raia was treated at the scene.

At the scene early Saturday, patrol officers examined three cars with significant damage as they waited for detectives to arrive. 

Police impounded the four vehicles for a safety check. The investigation shut down parts of the expressway for several hours overnight.

Detectives ask that witnesses contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Black Friday gridlock takes over the parking lots Cops: Black Friday traffic gridlocks LI outlet center
The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast: Warming up to normal fall temperatures
Police secure the area after two men were Cops: Man shot, 2 stabbed at malls in separate incidents
State Sen.-elect Monica Martinez on Nov. 6. Minority turnout boosted Martinez, hurt King in Suffolk
Gabriella Malfi, 28, of Great Neck, a third-year LI law schools advance with technology
Ana Guevara, owner of Deli and Pupuseria in Deli owners chase off would-be robber