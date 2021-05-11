TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Off-duty NYPD cop from Hicksville killed in Brentwood LIE crash

Suffolk County police investigate a crash on the

Suffolk County police investigate a crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Brentwood Monday night that killed an NYPD cop from Hicksville, authorities said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a late-night, single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, authorities said.

Ryan McKenna, 30, of Hicksville, was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier eastbound about 10:55 p.m. Monday when the pickup struck a median. The truck then overturned in the HOV lane, just west of Exit 53, Suffolk police said.

McKenna was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He had been a city cop since 2015 and most recently was assigned to the Woodside Houses, a Queen's public housing complex, the NYPD said.

It's the second time in less than two weeks that a crash on the LIE killed and NYPD officer.

On April 27, Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, of East Northport, was on duty and directing traffic on the expressway in Queens after a crash when a Hempstead woman driving intoxicated hit him, police said.

The NYPD posthumously promoted Tsakos to detective.

The woman, Jessica Beauvais, 32, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and other crimes in a 13-count indictment unsealed Monday.

With Anthony M. DeStefano

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

