An NYPD officer died in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood on Monday night, the NYPD said.

The vehicle, which was headed east, flipped over in the HOV lane just west of Exit 53 at about 10:55 p.m., according to the Suffolk police.

The identity of the motorist and any other details were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates