Long IslandSuffolk

Woman struck, killed after car breaks down on Long Island Expressway in Yaphank, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A woman standing beside her broken-down car on the Long Island Expressway died after she was struck by another car in Yaphank early Saturday morning, Suffolk police said.

The woman's name will not be released until her family is notified, police said.

The other motorist was driving east in a 2015 Chrysler 300, west of Exit 66, when she crashed into the other woman at about 3:10 a.m., police said.

Neither the driver nor her passenger were hurt, police said.

Both the Chrysler and the disabled 2012 Nissan Altima, which was in the expressway's right lane, were impounded and will undergo safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

