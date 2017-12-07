TODAY'S PAPER
Mastic woman killed in Manorville crash, police said

By Newsday Staff
A Mastic woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Manorville Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Crystal Visconti, 35, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer westbound on South Street when she “veered off the road west of Ryerson Avenue and hit a tree at approximately 7:18 p.m,” police said in a news release.

She was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the county’s Medical Examiner office. There were no passengers in her vehicle.

The Explorer was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.

