Pickup driver killed in Lindenhurst crash

A 57-year-old pickup driver died Friday morning after he drove into a Mack truck backing out of an alley in Lindenhurst, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The driver, Robert Favichia, of Copiague, had been driving a 2001 Dodge pickup eastbound on Montauk Highway at about 5:37 a.m. when he struck the 2009 Mack truck. It was being backed out of an alley in front of 51 Montauk Hwy., the department wrote in a news release.

Favichia was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

The Mack truck driver, Erik James, 43, of Brentwood, was uninjured, the release said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

In Suffolk County in 2020, there were 107 fatal crashes killing 61 drivers, 15 passengers, 31 pedestrians and five cyclists, according to the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research’s statistics for that year, the latest for which complete figures are available.

In Nassau County that year, there were 72 fatal crashes, killing 40 drivers, 10 passengers, 24 pedestrians and four cyclists, according to the statistics.