A Merrick man was killed early Monday in a single-car crash on the Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach, State Police said.

Police identified the victim as Joshua Phillips, 22, and said he was alone in the car.

Police said Phillips was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang east, east of the entrance to Gilgo Beach, when the car left the roadway and overturned. The crash was reported in a 911 call at 1:53 a.m., police said.

Phillips died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 631-756-3300.