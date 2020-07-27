TODAY'S PAPER
Merrick man killed in crash near Gilgo Beach, cops say

The Babylon Fire Department and New York State Police at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach early Monday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

A Merrick man was killed early Monday in a single-car crash on the Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach, State Police said.

Police identified the victim as Joshua Phillips, 22, and said he was alone in the car.

Police said Phillips was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang east, east of the entrance to Gilgo Beach, when the car left the roadway and overturned. The crash was reported in a 911 call at 1:53 a.m., police said.

Phillips died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 631-756-3300.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

