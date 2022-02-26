TODAY'S PAPER
Two men killed in Islip crash, Suffolk police say

Two men died Saturday when their white sedan crashed into an oil tanker truck on Route 111 in Islip, according to police.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Two men were killed early Saturday when their car veered across lanes on Route 111 in Islip and struck an oil tanker truck, Suffolk County police said.

The two men were traveling southbound on Route 111 at 3:35 a.m. when their 2020 Honda Accord veered into the northbound lane and struck a northbound oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood Street, police said.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger, both adult men, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The victims have yet to be identified by police.

The driver of the oil tanker truck was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact police at 631-854-8352.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

