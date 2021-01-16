TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: East Patchogue man killed in two-car crash on Sagtikos Parkway in Islip

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
A 33-year-old East Patchogue man died Friday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on the Sagtikos Parkway in Islip, police said.

Jaime Coriano's 1995 Nissan 240SX struck the other car, and the two vehicles, which were both southbound, left the road and crashed into the trees on the right shoulder, the New York State Police said.

Police responded to the crash on the parkway about a half mile north of the Southern Parkway around 9:39 p.m. Friday.

Coriano died at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore after sustaining serious injuries, police said.

The other vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Altima, was driven by Darius Eley, 21, of Islip, who was transported to the same hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

State Police said the crash was under investigation and asked anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

