Man killed in two-car crash in Shirley

A man was killed in Shirley when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Montauk Highway and hit another with two occupants Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Montauk Highway has been shut down in both directions at Smith Road after the driver left the westbound lanes and hit an eastbound vehicle about 7:10 p.m., police said shortly after 9 p.m.

The westbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A man and a woman in the other vehicle had injuries that were not life-threatening, and they were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, authorities said.

A photo from the scene showed the front of one car crumpled against the side of the other car.

Other details were not immediately available as Seventh Precinct detectives gathered information at the scene.