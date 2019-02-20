TODAY'S PAPER
Man killed in two-car crash in Shirley

Emergency workers respond to the scene on Montauk

Emergency workers respond to the scene on Montauk Highway, just west of Smith Road, where one person was reportedly killed in an accident. The 7th Precinct, Brookhaven Fire Dept., and Shirley Ambulance sent crews. Montauk Highway was closed in both directions. Photo Credit: LiHotShots/LiHotShots

By Ellen Yan
A man was killed in Shirley when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Montauk Highway and hit another with two occupants Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Montauk Highway has been shut down in both directions at Smith Road after the driver left the westbound lanes and hit an eastbound vehicle about 7:10 p.m., police said shortly after 9 p.m.

The westbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A man and a woman in the other vehicle had injuries that were not life-threatening, and they were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, authorities said.

A photo from the scene showed the front of one car crumpled against the side of the other car.

Other details were not immediately available as Seventh Precinct detectives gathered information at the scene.

