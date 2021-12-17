TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Passenger killed, driver arrested after car crashes into Flanders home, police say

By Joan Gralla and Keldy Ortiz joan.gralla@newsday.com, keldy.ortiz@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The sole passenger in a car that crashed into a Flanders home early Friday has died, and the driver has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, Southampton police said.

Noe Hernandez-Nunez, 36, of Riverhead, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital but could not be saved, police said.

The driver was identified as Santiago Monzon-Archila, 40, also of Riverhead. Police said additional charges are expected.

Monzon-Archila was headed west on Flanders Road in a 2007 Toyota sedan when he collided into the two-story home near Long Neck Boulevard around 5:03 a.m., police said.

The home was occupied at the time, but none of the three adults and one child who live there were hurt, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Charles Polevich is escorted by Nassau County police
DA's office: Driver who 'walked away' from crash that killed Nicki Minaj's father indicted
A runner at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow
Forecast: Weather turning cooler, wetter
Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, left, gives citation
Sheriff's sergeant remembered for service to community
Jermaine Williams, Nassau Community College's president since July
Nassau Community College president quits, takes job in Maryland
Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her
CDC endorses schools' coronavirus 'test-to-stay' policies
Fire Island National Seashore Superintendent Alex Romero speaks
Officials mark start in late December of $1.7B FIMP storm management project
Didn’t find what you were looking for?