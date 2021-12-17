The sole passenger in a car that crashed into a Flanders home early Friday has died, and the driver has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, Southampton police said.

Noe Hernandez-Nunez, 36, of Riverhead, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital but could not be saved, police said.

The driver was identified as Santiago Monzon-Archila, 40, also of Riverhead. Police said additional charges are expected.

Monzon-Archila was headed west on Flanders Road in a 2007 Toyota sedan when he collided into the two-story home near Long Neck Boulevard around 5:03 a.m., police said.

The home was occupied at the time, but none of the three adults and one child who live there were hurt, police said.