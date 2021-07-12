TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Fatal crash shuts Southern State Parkway in Town of Babylon, police say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
State Police are investigating a multivehicle fatal collision late Monday afternoon on the eastbound Southern State Parkway.

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. near the Belmont Avenue exit in the Town of Babylon, police said.

All lanes of the eastbound parkway were closed Monday evening with traffic being diverted at Exit 37, authorities said.

No additional details were available about the cause of the crash or the identity of the victims,

State Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to call 631-756-3300.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

