State Police are investigating a multivehicle fatal collision late Monday afternoon on the eastbound Southern State Parkway.

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. near the Belmont Avenue exit in the Town of Babylon, police said.

All lanes of the eastbound parkway were closed Monday evening with traffic being diverted at Exit 37, authorities said.

No additional details were available about the cause of the crash or the identity of the victims,

State Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to call 631-756-3300.