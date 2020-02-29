TODAY'S PAPER
Man dies after hitting car, concrete pillar on Sunrise Highway, police say

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bellport Friday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Suffolk County police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway in North Bellport that occurred Friday night. 

The driver of a 2017 GMC Sierra was heading eastbound on Sunrise Highway west of Exit 55 around 9:45 p.m. when he struck the rear of a 2017 Lincoln sedan driven by Henry Dittmer, 77, of Bay Shore, police said. 

The Lincoln veered off the road and into the center median, striking the divider. The GMC continued eastbound for about 100 feet and crashed into a concrete pillar under the Sills Road overpass, police said.

The GMC's driver was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin, police said.  

Dittmer was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

