Driver killed in West Babylon crash, Suffolk police say

West Babylon firefighters and Suffolk County police at

West Babylon firefighters and Suffolk County police at the scene of a fatal crash on the Sunrise Highway near Route 109 Monday evening. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An unidentified man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he hit a guardrail on the Sunrise Highway in West Babylon Monday night, Suffolk police said.

The man was behind the wheel of a 2020 Audi S4 headed east near the Route 109 overpass when he lost control at about 7 p.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at West Islip's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, police said.

The sedan was impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives should call 631-854-8152.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

