An unidentified man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he hit a guardrail on the Sunrise Highway in West Babylon Monday night, Suffolk police said.

The man was behind the wheel of a 2020 Audi S4 headed east near the Route 109 overpass when he lost control at about 7 p.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at West Islip's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, police said.

The sedan was impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives should call 631-854-8152.