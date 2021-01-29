A woman died after losing control of her 2004 Acura MDX on the Sunrise Highway service road in West Islip on Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

Nicole Valerius, 27, was headed west, east of Deer Park Avenue, when she crashed and her Acura rolled at about 8:09 p.m., police said.

Valerius was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her vehicle will undergo safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Suffolk police Third Squad at 631-854-8352.