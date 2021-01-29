TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
SEARCH
16° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman, 27, killed in West Islip crash, Suffolk police say

The West Islip Fire Department responded to a

The West Islip Fire Department responded to a fatal crash on the Sunrise Highway service road in West Islip Thursday night. Credit: Joseph Cassano

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A woman died after losing control of her 2004 Acura MDX on the Sunrise Highway service road in West Islip on Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

Nicole Valerius, 27, was headed west, east of Deer Park Avenue, when she crashed and her Acura rolled at about 8:09 p.m., police said.

Valerius was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her vehicle will undergo safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Suffolk police Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave Mayor: Bicycles to displace vehicles on some NYC bridges
Elizabeth Schafer, Splashes of Hope's volunteer manager, who A hopeful palette: Nonprofit lifts spirits even during pandemic
Joe Wright, father of Jomani Uniondale mourns loss of Jo-Jo Wright
Grieving families of COVID-19 victims who died in Nursing home fallout for Cuomo: Brutal and bipartisan
New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks NY nursing home deaths undercounted by as much as 50%, AG says
NYPD officer Daniel Vargas, who was shot by NYPD officer from Long Island shot in the Bronx leaves hospital
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search