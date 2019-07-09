TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

3 people killed in single-car crash in Mount Sinai

Three people, the driver and two passengers, died

Three people, the driver and two passengers, died when an SUV hit a utility pole and erupted in flames on Mount Sinai-Coram Road in Mount Sinai at about 11 p.m. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Three people, the driver and two passengers, died when an SUV hit a utility pole and erupted in flames in Mount Sinai at about 11 p.m. Monday, Suffolk police said.

The SUV was headed north on Mount Sinai-Coram Road, north of Hamlet Drive, police said.

All three people in the single vehicle crash were pronounced at the site, they said.

Anyone with information should contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Whaling Museum and Education Center in Cold LI museum giving out camp scholarships
A home under construction at the Majestic Pines 59 homes going up in LI development
Bill DeBlasio's garage in Huntington Station. These LI garages are all souped up
Islandia Village Board trustees voted 5-0 at the Village board reinstates proposal for senior units
A church on Main Road in East Marion. East Marion nominated for historic registers
Michael Zangari in 2018. BOE: Ex-councilman can't vote in city elections
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search