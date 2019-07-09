3 people killed in single-car crash in Mount Sinai

Three people, the driver and two passengers, died when an SUV hit a utility pole and erupted in flames in Mount Sinai at about 11 p.m. Monday, Suffolk police said.

The SUV was headed north on Mount Sinai-Coram Road, north of Hamlet Drive, police said.

All three people in the single vehicle crash were pronounced at the site, they said.

Anyone with information should contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.