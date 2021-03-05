TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman killed in Shirley crash, Suffolk police say

Officers from the Suffolk Police Seventh Precinct responded

Officers from the Suffolk Police Seventh Precinct responded to a fatal crash in Shirley Thursday night. Credit: John Walthers

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A woman was killed when the 2012 Toyota Camry she was driving crossed the center line and smashed into a van in Shirley on Thursday evening, Suffolk police said.

Kerry Probst, 46, of East Moriches, was headed west on Neighborhood Road when her car collided with the van, which was headed east on Havenwood Drive, around 8:22 p.m., police said.

Probst was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

The other motorist, behind the wheel of a 2003 Ford Econoline, was not hurt, the police said.

Inspectors will determine if both vehicles were in safe condition. Anyone who has information about the crash should call 631-852-8752.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

