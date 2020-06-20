TODAY'S PAPER
Passenger dies after being ejected from car that crashed into tree on Northern State, police say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Queens woman died after she was ejected from the passenger side of a car that crashed into a tree on the Northern State Parkway in Dix Hills on Friday night, the State Police said.

Tacorra Moss, 21, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where she died of her injuries, police said.

The crash happened west of the parkway at Exit 42 at 7:57 p.m., police said in a statement.

William Wade, 57, of Hempstead was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he couldn’t make a curve, lost control and struck the tree. He was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with nonlife threatening injuries.

Wade received several tickets including one for aggravated unlicensed operation, State Police said.

State Police asks anyone with information regarding the crash to call 631-756-3300.

