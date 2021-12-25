TODAY'S PAPER
Man charged with DWI in fatal Islip crash

The crash scene in Islip on Saturday.

The crash scene in Islip on Saturday. Credit: Chris Sabella

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Bay Shore man is charged with driving while intoxicated after he fatally struck one pedestrian and injured another in Islip on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The hometown and name of the deceased person, only identified as a man, have not been immediately released pending family notification, police said.

Police said the 18-year-old driver was in a 2004 Honda Pilot on Union Boulevard near Johnston Drive at about 2:44 p.m. when the SUV left the road and struck the man and woman walking in front of an apartment building.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said. The woman was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and she has serious injuries, police said.

The 18-year-old driver, who was not identified by police, also hit a parked 2001 Toyota Camry, an electronic pedestrian crossing sign, and a tree, police said. He was taken to South Shore University Hospital, police said.

Police said the driver will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date. The Honda was impounded.

