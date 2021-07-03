TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Driver killed in Commack crash, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A one-car crash on Vanderbilt Parkway in Commack early Saturday morning killed the driver, who hit trees after veering off the road at a turn, Suffolk police said.

Frank Panzarella, 41, of Commack, was driving a 2021 BMW westbound at about 2:50 a.m. when he failed to navigate a turn near Shinbone Lane. He was pronounced dead where he crashed, the police statement said.

The BMW was impounded to undergo safety checks. Anyone who can help investigators should call 631-854-8452.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Restaurants and stores along Hillside Avenue in New
New Hyde Park boasts diversity, accessibility, employers
It's been almost 50 years since Ronald DeFeo
Amityville having trouble distancing itself from the 'horror' of its past
One of the worst brown tides in years
Worst brown tide in years threatens Great South Bay
NUMC on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020 in East
Auditors: NuHealth ran deficit of $102.3 million in '20
Portrait of Favour Okodogbe, a student athlete from
The remarkable 16-year-old Favour Okodogbe is this year's Marcus A. Henry Award winner
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., is joined
LI beaches, parks likely to see big crowds on Fourth
Didn’t find what you were looking for?