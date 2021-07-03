A one-car crash on Vanderbilt Parkway in Commack early Saturday morning killed the driver, who hit trees after veering off the road at a turn, Suffolk police said.

Frank Panzarella, 41, of Commack, was driving a 2021 BMW westbound at about 2:50 a.m. when he failed to navigate a turn near Shinbone Lane. He was pronounced dead where he crashed, the police statement said.

The BMW was impounded to undergo safety checks. Anyone who can help investigators should call 631-854-8452.