A Sound Beach man died after he lost control of his car on the Wantagh State Parkway and crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Hempstead, State Police said.

Carlos Arancibia, 61, was headed south behind the wheel of a 1991 Mitsubishi 3000 about 2:45 p.m. on the Wantagh parkway, near Exit W6, when he lost control, exited the roadway into brush and then struck a tree by the driver’s side door, police said.

Arancibia died at the scene, State Police said in news release.

His passenger, Junior Torres, 20, of Westbury, was treated at Nassau University Medical Center. His injuries were not disclosed by State Police.