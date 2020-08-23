TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

One dead in West Babylon crash by cemetery

The East Farmingdale Fire Company responded to a

The East Farmingdale Fire Company responded to a single vehicle fatal accident on Wellwood Avenue near Patton Avenue about 2 p.m. Sunday. Credit: PAUL MAZZA

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A man was killed outside a cemetery in West Babylon on Sunday after being ejected from an out-of-control SUV that crashed through a fence and overturned several times on the burial ground's property, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. in front of St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries, according to a police department news release, which identified the man as Dennis Markey, 47, of Bay Shore.

Markey was transported by East Farmingdale Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Marcus Pitts, 35, of Freeport, another occupant of the vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

One of the men was driving the Trailblazer — the news release doesn't say which one — heading southbound on Wellwood Avenue and passing the cemetery entrance when he lost control, the release said. The Trailblazer came to a stop near the roadway and at some point both were ejected, the release said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

Samantha Felix, sister of Matthew Felix, on Sunday Protesters seek answers six months after deadly Nassau police shooting
NYPD investigators collect evidence at a shooting scene Five killed, 26 injured in more gun violence in New York City, NYPD says
Pro-Trump and Pro-Law enforcement parade at the Shinnecock About 100 boats in parade supporting Trump and law enforcement
Workers look to restore power Aug. 6 in PSEG Long Island considering no-call policy for nonemergencies
A stage and lighting are set up last Janison: RNC offers yet another Trump reality show
Sign pointing to the jurors' entrance at the Jury duty coming back soon to Suffolk and Nassau courthouses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search