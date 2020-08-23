One dead in West Babylon crash by cemetery

A man was killed outside a cemetery in West Babylon on Sunday after being ejected from an out-of-control SUV that crashed through a fence and overturned several times on the burial ground's property, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. in front of St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries, according to a police department news release, which identified the man as Dennis Markey, 47, of Bay Shore.

Markey was transported by East Farmingdale Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Marcus Pitts, 35, of Freeport, another occupant of the vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

One of the men was driving the Trailblazer — the news release doesn't say which one — heading southbound on Wellwood Avenue and passing the cemetery entrance when he lost control, the release said. The Trailblazer came to a stop near the roadway and at some point both were ejected, the release said.