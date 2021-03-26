Police are investigating a Friday morning crash that killed an 81-year-old woman in West Babylon.

Suffolk County police said Mumtaz Malik, of Lindenhurst, was attempting to cross Route 109 at East Drive when she was struck by an eastbound 2019 Nissan Altima at 8:43 a.m. Police said Malik was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was pronounced.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was not hurt in the crash and has not been charged, police said.

The car was impounded for a safety check.

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 631-854-8152. All calls will remain confidential.