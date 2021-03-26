TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Woman hit, killed crossing Route 109 in West Babylon, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating a Friday morning crash that killed an 81-year-old woman in West Babylon.

Suffolk County police said Mumtaz Malik, of Lindenhurst, was attempting to cross Route 109 at East Drive when she was struck by an eastbound 2019 Nissan Altima at 8:43 a.m. Police said Malik was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was pronounced.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was not hurt in the crash and has not been charged, police said.

The car was impounded for a safety check.

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 631-854-8152. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

