Man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in charred Hauppauge home, cops say
A Hauppauge man who set his house ablaze Wednesday night was later found inside the home dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Suffolk County police said.
Police identified the victim only as a 59-year-old man.
The fire at the home on Grissom Way was reported in a 911 call at 10:49 p.m., police said. Firefighters from Hauppauge, Smithtown and Central Islip and a crew from Central Islip-Hauppauge Ambulance all responded to the scene, where flames engulfed the Colonial and spread to surrounding foliage. A subsequent search of the charred home found the victim.
Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are still investigating the incident, but preliminary indications are that the death was a suicide, police said.
