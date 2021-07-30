A Friday morning fire claimed the life of a female resident at a home in West Islip, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification.

Police said the fire on Udall Road was reported in a 911 call at 10:25 a.m.

Firefighters from West Islip, West Babylon, North Babylon and Bay Shore all responded to the scene. One firefighter was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with undisclosed injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Suffolk Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives. Additional details were still emerging.

Check back for updates to this developing story