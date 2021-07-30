TODAY'S PAPER
One dead in West Islip house fire, Suffolk police and fire officials say

Firefighters responded to a fatal house fire on

Firefighters responded to a fatal house fire on Udall Road in West Islip Friday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti and Joan Gralla john.valenti@newsday.com, joan.gralla@newsday.com
A Friday morning fire claimed the life of a female resident at a home in West Islip, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification.

Police said the fire on Udall Road was reported in a 911 call at 10:25 a.m.

Firefighters from West Islip, West Babylon, North Babylon and Bay Shore all responded to the scene. One firefighter was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with undisclosed injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Suffolk Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives. Additional details were still emerging.

Check back for updates to this developing story

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

