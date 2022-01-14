TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills pedestrian in Riverside

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday evening in Riverside on the East End, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.

The pedestrian, David Humberto-Amaya, 33, was struck as on Flanders Road near Old Quogue Road at about 6:28 p.m., and the driver fled the crash scene, according to a news release.

No description of the driver, or the vehicle, was provided in the release, nor were details disclosed of where Humberto-Amaya was when the driver crashed into him.

Humberto-Amaya, who was homeless, was treated by the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and then flown by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, the release said. He died from his injuries, and his family has been notified of the death.

There were 31 pedestrians killed in automobile crashes in Suffolk County in 2020, the year for which the most recent complete tally is available, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany. The tally was 24 in Nassau, the institute's statistics show.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

